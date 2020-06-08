STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka corporator, cured of COVID-19, flouts lockdown norms while returning, arrested

Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha was arrested by the police on Sunday for violating lockdown norms.

Imran Pasha being taken in a procession after his discharge from hospital on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha was arrested by the police on Sunday for violating lockdown norms. He was returning home in a procession soon after he was discharged from Victoria Hospital. Pasha (40), who had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 29, was under treatment at the hospital. 

Ban orders in ward

After recovery, corporator Imran Pasha was discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening. His supporters gathered at Victoria Hospital and gave him a grand welcome, taking him in an open car procession to his residence in Padarayanapura.

As a large number of people had gathered without wearing masks and not maintaining social distance, the police stopped him and questioned him about permission for the procession. They also objected to his irresponsible act in the containment zone. But Pasha allegedly refused to listen and the police finally asked him to step out of the vehicle.

They took him to the JJ Nagar police station and arrested him for violating lockdown rules. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who visited the spot, clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144, prohibiting gathering of more than two people under JJ Nagar police limits, till midnight on June 12.

Even while being shifted to hospital on May 30, Pasha had thrown tantrums, refusing to go. Only after the intervention of the police, he was taken to the hospital. BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said Pasha tested negative on the repeat Covid test and was hence discharged. 

