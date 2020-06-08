Karnataka records 239 positive cases, two deaths  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state recorded 239 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total 5,452. Also, two deaths were reported, both from Bengaluru Urban, taking the state toll to 61. One was a 61-year-old woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism. The patient, who was admitted on May 29, was on ventilator and passed away on Saturday. The other was a 57-year-old man with diabetes, hypertension, filariasis and chronic myeloid leukaemia, who was admitted on June 3, and passed away on Sunday.

Maharashtra returnees accounted for 177 cases, 10 have ILI, two have SARI, five have returned from Kuwait, four from the UAE, three from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Goa, Delhi and Kerala, contacts of 10 patients are still being traced, 22 are primary contacts of patients and two are from containment zones.

Both Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts recorded 39 cases, Belagavi 38, Bengaluru Urban 23, Dakshina Kannada and Davanagere had 17 cases each, Udupi 13 and Shivamogga (12).

Majority of the cases in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga are travellers from Maharashtra. In Bengaluru Urban, 10 have ILI, two have SARI, three are from Andhra Pradesh, two have travelled from UAE, one a returnee from Delhi, one from Ballari and four were primary contacts of patients.

In Davanagere, Patient 4093 spread the virus to five patients, five others are primary contacts, two are from containment zones and contact tracing of five patients is on. Vijayapura recorded nine cases, Bidar seven and Hassan five, majority of whom were from Maharashtra. In Ballari, three contacts of Patient 4350 tested positive, while contact tracing of three others is on. In Bengaluru Rural, five returnees from Kuwait tested positive. Dharwad saw three cases, Gadag, Uttara Kannada two each, Mandya, Raichur one each.