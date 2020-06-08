Karnataka's Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari reopens

By ANI

SHIVAMOGGA: Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga re-opened on Monday at 9 am.

Zoo authorities said that they are ensuring that all standard operating procedures are being followed, including ensuring social distancing and wearing of masks by visitors.

It is being ensured that pairs of birds are being kept inside enclosures.

Regular sweeping and spraying on the premises are also being taken care of, authorities said.

Floor markings have been made at the ticket counter to maintain social distancing.