Minister Suresh Kumar holds meeting on SSLC exam preparation

It is the duty of the DDPI and BEOs that they should see that any day or any moment of the examination should not become ‘Breaking News’ for the TV channels, the Minister said.

S Suresh Kumar

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Minister for Primary and Secondary education, Suresh Kumar who is holding a series of meetings with officials of Department of Public Instruction with regard to holding SSLC Exams commencing from June 25, has given various tips and instructions to the officials involved in the examinations.

Boosting the morale of staff, Sureshkumar who chaired the SSLC Preparatory in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts said that "You are the examination warriors of corona period. It is a great challenge to you and at the same time it is also a great opportunity to serve the students. Give priority for the safety of the children appearing for the examination and see that they write the papers with confidence."

It is the duty of the DDPI and BEOs that they should see that any day or any moment of the examination should not become ‘Breaking News’ for the TV channels. Such news would certainly discourage students appearing for exams. All students should get hall tickets well in advance and there should not be any complaint with regard to non-receipt of hall tickets, he said. Take utmost care so that the students should write exams with confidence and no untoward incidents take place, he said.

Distribute 2 masks to every student appearing for exams 2 days prior to examination so that they should become familiar in using the masks and not face any problem in writing papers wearing them.  The students should come to exam centres at 9.00 am, so that they occupy their seats after completing thermal screening, hand sanitisation etc. The room supervisors should wear hand gloves compulsorily, the minister advised.

The students should be advised to bring water bottles from their houses, although authorities should make drinking water arrangements in the exam centre. Social distance should be maintained compulsorily in the exam hall by making students should maintain 3 feet distance from each other. In each hall accommodation should be made for 20- 25 students to write papers. Toilets in the exam centres should be cleaned twice in a day, he said.

The minister said that the last phase for preparing students to write exams would be held from 10th June to 20th June. Chandana Vahini of Dooadarshana would telecast important hints by experts about facing exams with confidence. Suresh Kumar also said that he has written a letter to the union government to give 3 channels to Karnataka exclusively for providing lessons to students using the channels. The Department of  Public Instructions would continue taking the help of Chandana Vahini in the next year also, he said.

Karnataka SSLC exams Minister Suresh Kumar
