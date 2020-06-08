STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No grains in the pot, no money in the pocket, Karnataka farmers face uncertain times

Small farmer Nagaraju from Raichur, who cultivates paddy, is waiting for the economy to pick up before purchasing seeds for his next crop.

Published: 08th June 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Small farmer Nagaraju from Raichur, who cultivates paddy, is waiting for the economy to pick up before purchasing seeds for his next crop. While the price of a 75-kg sack of rice fell from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,040 at the beginning of the lockdown, he told The New Indian Express that he is still looking for markets to sell his produce. He has not applied for the government aid scheme yet, but is hoping to work on neighbouring farms for wages again to sustain his family.

Like Nagaraju, lakhs of farmers in Karnataka do not have money to cultivate the Kharif crop and are staring at a bleak future. The Centre for Sustainable Employment, Azim Premji University, in its recent Livelihoods Survey, has recorded that 85 per cent of rural farmers and 95 per cent of urban farmers across 12 states were unable to sell their produce at full prices during the lockdown. Several sold their produce at less than half the price, while many were forced to let their crops rot.

About 60 per cent of agricultural casual wage workers in Karnataka alone have lost employment. Researchers have found that government initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which would have alleviated the farmers from the crisis, did not reach a majority of them.

Apart from the reach of the schemes being poor, the researchers observed that there were insufficient jobs, many did not possess job cards and several did not even have bank accounts, nor did they apply for direct benefit transfer from the government.

Women farmers, cultivators in Hyderabad-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions, have faced the worst situation this year due to the two-month lockdown, including no access to markets for the crops they grew, said Muthuraju, one of the administrators of Jan Shakti Andolan. Farmers depended on rations from the government, apart from their own produce to stave off starvation, he pointed out. Due to a fall in prices, where silk farmers got only between Rs 150 and Rs 350 for a kg of cocoons around Mandya and Bengaluru, several selling the worms to cultivators were out of jobs as the latter were  hesitant to buy, said a sericulture expert.

50% of small farmers not aware of schemes

While 90 per cent of the farmers got sustenance money from PM Kisan Yojana in Karnataka, Muthuraju said more than 50 per cent of small farmers were not aware of other schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana nor did they get government help to sell through Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) as promised.

Scene On The Ground Karnataka

  •  50% of farmers reported losing employment (not working on any day during the lockdown)
  •  67% of households with farming as main source of income reported consuming less food than before
  •  38% farming households reported not having enough money for even a week’s worth of essentials
  •  53% of farming households reported taking loans

*More than half of farming households did not receive any form of cash transfer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka farmers lockdown income
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp