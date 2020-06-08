Schools to have lesson on COVID-19 this year: Karnataka Minister

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government is planning to introduce a lesson on Covid-19 for students for the present academic year to spread awareness, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar in an exclusive interview with TNIE. The lesson will cover the history of such diseases, their impact on society and the necessity of wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands etc.

He said, “As books are already printed, a separate handbook will be printed on Covid-19 in consultation with experts. Tests will also be conducted on the subject.” He said the government has not yet taken a decision on the exact date for starting classes for the current academic year. From Monday, meetings will be held to find out opinions of parents, teachers and other stakeholders. Later, the proposal okayed by the cabinet will be sent to the Union government, he said.

The academic year is bound to change this year as there is no clarity on the starting of schools. Teachers have already agreed to conduct classes in the winter season and during holidays too, he said. Syllabus too will be reduced, he added. “The government has not taken any decision on online classes. It will also take a decision on online classes on Monday after consulting experts.

We are not in favour of teaching LKG, UKG and primary children online as it is the age of learning in a pleasant atmosphere with friends,” he said. Migrant students, who have returned from Maharashtra will also be given admission in schools after getting all details from that state, he said.