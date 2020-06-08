Scientists find way to identify who is COVID-19 susceptible, who is not
For the first time, scientists have been able to identify the genetic and molecular basis of individual susceptibility to infection, that will give a clearer picture as to who could contract a more severe form of Covid-19, and who could be symptomatic or asymptomatic.