Fear, anxiety? Psychiatrists step in to help corona patients

When police personnel Mahantesh S Lamani (37) tested positive for Covid-19, paranoia, fear and anxiety were his constant companions.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: When police personnel Mahantesh S Lamani (37) tested positive for Covid-19, paranoia, fear and anxiety were his constant companions.Along with battling novel coronavirus, many patients have suffered depression, emotional imbalance and felt they did not have the will power to fight the contagious virus in the Covid hospitals. Stepping in to address these issues, the psychiatrists have been counselling many patients in the isolation wards.

And counselling is helping remove depression and the fear of the disease in the patients. Expressing gratitude to the doctors and mental health experts, Mahantesh, who is now cured of Covid-19, said, “I was depressed for the first four days. But the confidence, support and care provided by the doctors and psychiatrists strengthened my will power. Every day we used to practise yoga by watching sessions on YouTube. This had completely taken off my stress in the hospital.”

The mental health experts are conducting sessions in isolation wards focusing on the mental well-being of the patients. These sessions comprise counselling of individuals, relaxation exercises and other therapies that help patients in boosting their morale.The sessions are being held in Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and other districts of the State. If there are no psychiatrists available in the Covid hospitals, the district health authorities approach the mental health experts of private clinics to counsel the patients.   

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Shivanand Hiremath, psychiatrist in Hubballi, said, “The pandemic has pushed many patients into depression in the first week of their stay at the isolation ward. If patients are mentally strong, they can fight and overcome any kind of diseases. It is not only physical healing but also the emotional healing which is equally important for patients.”

“I frequently conduct sessions, wearing protective gear, for patients at Covid hospitals in Hubballi. After counselling, the morale of the patients has gone high and they have snapped out of the fear of the deadly virus. Mental health experts have been providing service since the outbreak of the pandemic in the district,” he said.

In some hospitals, psychiatrists are counselling patients over phone.
 Apart from counselling, doctors at the Covid hospitals are insisting that patients practise yoga at least one hour a day. Dr Ananth Desai, District Health Officer, Bagalkot, said, “In the initial days, many patients went into depression. After counselling and yoga practice, they became confident.”

