STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi clocks 99 cases in a day, 3 deaths in Bengaluru

With 99 travellers from Maharashtra testing positive for the coronavirus in Kalaburagi in a single day, the district has 759 cases in all, and the highest number in Karnataka.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A Mysore Palace staffer conducts thermal screening on visitors on Monday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 99 travellers from Maharashtra testing positive for the coronavirus in Kalaburagi in a single day, the district has 759 cases in all, and the highest number in Karnataka. In all, 308 fresh patients reported positive on Monday, taking the state tally to 5,760 cases. The death toll in Bengaluru continued to mount for the second consecutive day, with three deaths on Monday, taking the state toll to 64. On Sunday too, two Bengalureans lost their lives to the virus.

A 67-year-old man diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness, Ischemic heart disease and left ventricular dysfunction, was admitted on June 4 and died four days later. The second death was of a 48-year-old woman diagnosed with ILI, fever and breathlessness, who was admitted on June 4 and died the next day. The third death was of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, dizziness and breathlessness. She was admitted on June 4 at a private hospital, shifted to another private hospital the next day and died on June 5.

Bengaluru Urban, with 18 new patients, saw two ILI cases, one case from a containment zone, 13 contacts of patients, one SARI case and one Tamil Nadu returnee.One of the ILI cases is from JP Nagar, while a 30-year-old policeman from Soladevanahalli Police Station tested positive as well. A 41-year-old staffer from Apollo Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, who had come to Bengaluru on official duty, tested positive in the Apollo Hospitals lab on Bannerghatta Road. Seven contacts of patients from Parvathipuram and Kalasipalyam areas.

Yadgir (66), Bidar (48) and Udupi (45) followed Kalaburagi, with most of their cases being returnees from Maharashtra.Ballari saw eight cases, including six primary contacts and two travellers from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh each.Gadag reported six cases and Shivamogga four cases, all of whom were from Maharashtra, while Dharwad saw four Rajasthan returnees.A person from Bengaluru and two from Maharashtra tested positive in Hassan, two from Maharashtra and one from the UAE tested positive in Dakshina Kannada.In all, 387 people were discharged today, taking the total discharges in the state to 2,519.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Kalaburagi Maharashtra COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp