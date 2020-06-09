Kalaburagi clocks 99 cases in a day, 3 deaths in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 99 travellers from Maharashtra testing positive for the coronavirus in Kalaburagi in a single day, the district has 759 cases in all, and the highest number in Karnataka. In all, 308 fresh patients reported positive on Monday, taking the state tally to 5,760 cases. The death toll in Bengaluru continued to mount for the second consecutive day, with three deaths on Monday, taking the state toll to 64. On Sunday too, two Bengalureans lost their lives to the virus.

A 67-year-old man diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness, Ischemic heart disease and left ventricular dysfunction, was admitted on June 4 and died four days later. The second death was of a 48-year-old woman diagnosed with ILI, fever and breathlessness, who was admitted on June 4 and died the next day. The third death was of a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, dizziness and breathlessness. She was admitted on June 4 at a private hospital, shifted to another private hospital the next day and died on June 5.

Bengaluru Urban, with 18 new patients, saw two ILI cases, one case from a containment zone, 13 contacts of patients, one SARI case and one Tamil Nadu returnee.One of the ILI cases is from JP Nagar, while a 30-year-old policeman from Soladevanahalli Police Station tested positive as well. A 41-year-old staffer from Apollo Hospitals in Tamil Nadu, who had come to Bengaluru on official duty, tested positive in the Apollo Hospitals lab on Bannerghatta Road. Seven contacts of patients from Parvathipuram and Kalasipalyam areas.

Yadgir (66), Bidar (48) and Udupi (45) followed Kalaburagi, with most of their cases being returnees from Maharashtra.Ballari saw eight cases, including six primary contacts and two travellers from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh each.Gadag reported six cases and Shivamogga four cases, all of whom were from Maharashtra, while Dharwad saw four Rajasthan returnees.A person from Bengaluru and two from Maharashtra tested positive in Hassan, two from Maharashtra and one from the UAE tested positive in Dakshina Kannada.In all, 387 people were discharged today, taking the total discharges in the state to 2,519.