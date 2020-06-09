STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No prescription, no paracetamol: Chemists

This unknown order has put many people who need paracetamol for fever and antihistamines for seasonal allergies, especially cold, cough and rhinitis into trouble.

Published: 09th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

One will need prescriptions to buy drugs to treat fever, cough and cold

One will need prescriptions to buy drugs to treat fever, cough and cold | express

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s some confusion regarding over the counter (OTC) sale of paracetamol, acetaminophen and antihistamine drugs as many pharmacies and chemists demand doctor’s prescription for these medicines. These drugs are used to treat fever, body pain, common cold, cough and cold due to allergy including rhinitis.“We received instructions from the government a fortnight ago not to sell paracetamol, anti-cold and anti allergy medicines without prescription and we are following the rules,” said a chemist on 17th Cross Malleswaram. He added that there has been a huge demand for paracetamol —Dolo650 - since March.

“I was selling at least 50 sheets of Dolo every day till the government order came. The demand for these drugs has come down after we ask people to furnish doctor’s prescription,” said another chemist.
When contacted, the Drug Controller’s office said no such circular has been issued from their office. But they are “monitoring the sale of paracetamol and anti cold drugs to help track the spread of Covid-19 infection,” said an officer from the Drug Controller’s office.

He added that last month some deputy commissioners under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) may have issued some guidelines to the chemists and pharmacies regarding sale of OTC drugs. “We are monitoring the sale of paracetamol. However, we must make all essential drugs available to people without any difficulty,” said the officer.

This unknown order has put many people who need paracetamol for fever and antihistamines for seasonal allergies, especially cold, cough and rhinitis into trouble. “My child has an auto inflammatory condition because of which, he gets very high fever every month. I have been regularly buying paracetamol from our neighbourhood chemist. This time to my surprise he asked me for a prescription despite knowing my child’s condition for years. I had to request the doctor to send me an online prescription,” said a distraught parent.

In a similar instance, a senior citizen, who is prone to seasonal cough was asked for his mobile number by his chemist when he went to buy his regular cough medicines. “In 24 hours, my father-in-law got a recorded message on IVRS asking him if he had any Covid-19-related symptoms,” said a family member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paracetamol
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp