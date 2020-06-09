Sonia wants me to be there, says Deve Gowda while filing nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19.

Accompanied by his sons, former CM HD Kumaraswamy and former Minister HD Revanna, along with JDS State President HK Kumaraswamy, the 87-year-old filed his papers before Karnataka State Assembly Secretary Vishalakshi on Tuesday afternoon.

The JDS has 34 MLAs and Deve Gowda decided to contest with the help of the Congress after AICC President Sonia Gandhi spoke to him on Sunday. Deve Gowda lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Tumkur. He had earlier entered the Rajya Sabha in 1996 when he became Prime Minister.

Later, speaking to reporters, Gowda said he doesn't know if this is his last fight, but he is not going to compromise on ideology. "I will stick to my secular values. I had stated that I will not contest elections, but due to pressure, I filed my nomination. I will be the voice of the poor," he said.

"When Congress announced Mallikarjun Kharge's name, I wondered why they have announced one name when they have 68 seats. When I lost the elections last time, Sonia Gandhi had said she has lost me in the Lok Sabha. It looks like she wanted me to be there," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP candidates Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti filed their nominations. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other ministers were present.