Three Portuguese nationals held for trespassing into Bandipur forest

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Forest department officials detained three Portuguese nationals for allegedly trespassing into Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar.

The trio identified as Nuno Bernardes Miranda Paciencia, Angelo Miguel Garrido and Tomas Pinho Marquez had forayed into the tiger reserve on Sunday in their rented motorcycles.

The forest officials caught them roaming inside the forest and questioned them for violating the rule and entering the forest area when it is closed for public.

Speaking to The New Indian Express T Balachandra, Conservator of Forests and Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve said, “When our staff questioned them they behaved rudely and abused our own people. They did not have any identity proof either. So we had to detain and question them until the police intervened.” He further added that they seized all three bikes and took them into their custody. "The police are trying to book them under the foreigner’s act," he said.

Meanwhile, a source revealed that the trio was associated with a government organisation in Bengaluru and had come to Bandipur without any prior permission or papers to enter Bandipur.