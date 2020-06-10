25 fintech startups to get IIMB funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Management shortlisted fintech start-ups for a 15-month extensive programme. These startups will be receiving funding from the CSR fund of ICICI Securities.



The selected start-ups are Wellmo, WIMWISURE, Zimyo, in the Insurtech sector, Tradebeat, Purpletrades in Trading sector, WhatsLoan, Credochain, Mudra Circle in the lending sector, 7Prosper, Jarvis, Capital Quotient, Patten Effect Labs in the Wealth Advisory/ Investment sector, MinksPay Paperking, Paymatrix, Phi-Commerce, Zopnote, KhaaliJeb, NearPe in the payments sector, GIM Books, IDOS India, Hylo Challenger in the Accounting and Billing SAAS sector, Docboyz in the Auxiliary segment.

The 25 shortlisted fintech start-ups will undergo a three-month pre-incubation journey during which they will be engaged in various sessions, workshops, peer-to-peer learning activities while they receive regular one-on-one mentoring and advisory sessions. Networking events, connects with industry experts and interaction with investors will be major highlights. They will get an opportunity to pitch for incubation and funding and will be taken forward for a further 12-month incubation, as per the organisers.