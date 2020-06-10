Karnataka High Court notice to govt on mask violations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over a many people moving around without wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government to submit details of measures taken to enforce the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice ES Indiresh asked the state government how social gatherings and congregations are being allowed when they are banned under MHA guidelines.

Serving notices to the state and central governments after hearing a public interest litigation filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation, the bench said that the petitioner alleged that guidelines are no being followed at many places in the state.

Now that the temples, hotels, restaurants and malls are open, what steps the state has taken to enforce the guidelines, the bench asked, and told the state government to submit details. Also, what measures the state government has taken to enforce 9 pm to 5 am curfew as per of MHA guidelines, the bench questioned.

The bench also wanted to know whether the state government has a mechanism for grievance redressal on lockdown norms, particularly violation of social distancing, wearing of masks, etc., and whether complainants can use their cell phones to lodge complaints. The hearing was adjourned to June 12, 2020.

The petitioner stated that initially, lockdown norms were strictly followed, but after restrictions were relaxed, the rest of the regulations are also being violated.