Karnataka reports 120 new COVID-19 cases as overall tally breaches 6,000 mark

BENGALURU: Ever since the inter-state travel started a few weeks ago, North Karnataka districts were reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases, but on Wednesday, it was Bengaluru Urban that recorded the highest number of 42 positives of the total 120 cases. With this, the state crossed the 6,000-mark, recording 6,041 cases. Also, with three deaths, the toll went up to 69.

Of the total cases in Bengaluru, 22 were of Influenza Like Illness, others were contacts of previous patients, six returnees from Maharashtra, one each from Tamil Nadu and Haryana, one from Kuwait and contact tracing of two is on. But Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “If more ILI cases are coming in early and are being checked, then it is definitely a good thing.

We are also engaged in tracing more SARI and ILI cases, as early treatment of these cases is important.”

On increase in cases from Bengaluru, he said, “As the lockdown is lifted, we can definitely expect cases to go up. But the economy needed to be considered as well. It will help us if people coming from other states follow all the quarantine norms, and consult a doctor immediately if they develop symptoms.”

Bengaluru reported two deaths.

A 32-year-old man was brought dead to a designated hospital on June 10 and was tested positive. In another case, a 57-year-old man, diagnosed with ILI and complaining of fever and cough, was admitted on June 8 and died the same day. The test returned positive later. In Dharwad, a 58-year-old patient, who had returned from Maharashtra, was admitted on May 23 and died on June 9. Yadgir reported 27 positive cases and Vijayapura 13 -- all returnees from Maharashtra. Kalaburgi recorded 11 positive cases, Bidar five cases, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada four cases each, Ballari and Davanagere three cases each, and Ramanagara two cases.