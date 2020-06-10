'Missing' COVID-19 patient from Karnataka's Kolar found in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A 40-year-old covid-infected patient who was missing from June 6 after testing positive was caught by Kolar and KGF Police jointly in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy ( Kolar) Sujeetha Salman (KGF) the man, who is a resident of Mandya came to Kolar to work in a hotel on June 3, when he was advised to test himself.

He had submitted his swab in District SNR Hospital.

After testing positive on June 6, when the health officials informed him to come to the hospital and get admitted, he switched off his phone and didn't return.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Charini a lodged complaint with the police and a ten-member team tracking his movement near Venkatagiri Kota (V.Kota) in Andhra Pradesh, nabbed him following all precautions and admitted him to the designated hospital.

District Health Officer Dr.Vijaya Kumar said that after detailed enquiry with the patient it will be possible to take necessary steps to quarantine the persons who came in contact with in the last five days.