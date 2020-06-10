NRI promises jobs, cheats three

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men - including a non-resident Indian, who promised people jobs in the US and swindled them, have been arrested by the Banaswadi police.

A man named Gutta Giri Babu, of MS Nagar, lodged a complaint against Murali Krishna Naidu and Devakumar after on May 30. Babu, a said he came in contact with Naidu in 2018. The pair took Rs 10 lakh from him promising him a job. In August 2019 they began to avoid his calls and had returned to Bengaluru in March.

“When I told them to return my money, they threatened me,” he said. Police said that investigation so far revealed that Naidu has been living in the US for the past 12 years. They also got complaints from two others who alleged that they too, have been cheated similarly by the pair.