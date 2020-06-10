STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 4 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in Karnataka: Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

The total active cases in Karnataka as on Tuesday evening were 3,248 whereas 66 people lost their lives to coronavirus so far.

COVID 19 Test

According to the Karnataka Health department, out of the four lakh odd samples tested, 3,87,027 samples were reported negative. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday said coronavirus tests conducted in the state has crossed the four lakh mark, while the recovery rate remained at 44 per cent.

Sharing the daily COVID-19 bulletin on his Twitter handle, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said till Tuesday 4,00,257 samples were tested in 71 COVID-19 testing labs across the state.

"Karnataka crossed 4 lakh tests mark on Tuesday. So far, we tested 4,00,257 samples in 71 #COVID19 testing labs across the state with a positivity rate of 1. 4 per cent," he said.

He tweeted that the state's recovery rate remained healthy at 44 per cent with 2,605 discharges and 5,921 cumulative cases.

The minister said Karnataka was home to nearly a tenth of the total testing labs in India.

According to the Karnataka Health department, out of the four lakh odd samples tested, 3,87,027 samples were reported negative.

The total active cases in the state as on Tuesday evening were 3,248 whereas 66 people lost their lives to coronavirus so far.

Major contributors to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka are those who returned from Maharashtra recently.

