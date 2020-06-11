STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress demands SIT probe into threat call to Kharge 

The threat calls made to Sri Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge is a serious security matter and should not be taken lightly by the government." the KPCC chief said.

Published: 11th June 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three days after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and his son and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge allegedly received threat phone calls, the party has demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) probe the matter. KPCC president-designate DK Shivakumar took to Twitter to demand that the State Government take the matter seriously and set up a special team to investigate it. 

“The threat calls made to Sri Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge is a serious security matter and should not be taken lightly by the government. I urge CM of Karnataka & Home Minister to set up a special investigation team immediately to catch the culprits (sic),” he tweeted. 

Priyank Kharge had lodged a complaint with Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood alleging that he and his father had received threat calls from anonymous callers on Sunday on their residential landline as well as mobile phones.

Meanwhile, former minister Malikaiah Guttedar who was with state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel at a party workers’ meet at Sedam, said, “Kharge might have filed the complaint just to get an escort vehicle. When he (Kharge) was a minister and the leader of opposition, he enjoyed the privileges to the hilt. After getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, he will get an official vehicle from the government, but not an escort. But this complaint may help him get an escort.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp