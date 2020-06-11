Congress demands SIT probe into threat call to Kharge 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and his son and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge allegedly received threat phone calls, the party has demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) probe the matter. KPCC president-designate DK Shivakumar took to Twitter to demand that the State Government take the matter seriously and set up a special team to investigate it.

“The threat calls made to Sri Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge is a serious security matter and should not be taken lightly by the government. I urge CM of Karnataka & Home Minister to set up a special investigation team immediately to catch the culprits (sic),” he tweeted.

Priyank Kharge had lodged a complaint with Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood alleging that he and his father had received threat calls from anonymous callers on Sunday on their residential landline as well as mobile phones.

Meanwhile, former minister Malikaiah Guttedar who was with state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel at a party workers’ meet at Sedam, said, “Kharge might have filed the complaint just to get an escort vehicle. When he (Kharge) was a minister and the leader of opposition, he enjoyed the privileges to the hilt. After getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, he will get an official vehicle from the government, but not an escort. But this complaint may help him get an escort.”