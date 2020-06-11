STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government to open residential schools; 3 meals for kids

The Social Welfare Department is planning to reopen its residential schools and colleges after getting permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Social Welfare Department is planning to reopen its residential schools and colleges after getting permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs. (MHA) The department says they hit upon the idea as they can provide nutritious food and accommodation to thousands of poor students. They might start schooling earlier than regular schools.

“It’s like home. They don’t have to commute from one place to another every day. Once they come inside, it is our responsibility. Students, teachers and other staff will stay with them round-the-lock,’’ said an official from the department.

Under the Social Welfare Department, there are 819 residential schools and colleges for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Class rural students across the state. This includes Moraraji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Ekalavya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, SC/ST Talented Girls, BR Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi residential schools and Pre University colleges. All these schools and colleges are working under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Most of the students who enrol at these schools and colleges are economically poor. “They will get food three times a day when they reside with us. At their homes, many of them might not have this luxury. Keeping all this in mind, we will appeal to MHA and get their permission to reopen these schools and colleges with all precautionary measures . We are preparing the Standard Operating Protocol,’’ the official said. 

Recently, Deputy CM and Social Welfare Department Minister Govind Karjol said at least 55,000 people are kept in quarantine in the Social Welfare Department hostels and schools. At some schools, students from other states were given lodging. When contacted, Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, said they will reopen only when they get clearance from MHA and the State Education Department.

