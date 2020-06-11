STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka hikes relief to kin of foresters killed in line of duty

The state government has increased the compensation amount for forest personnel from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in case of death on field duty.

Published: 11th June 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

A gang of hunters recently fired on forest staffers in Katinkaaru village near Sharavathi Sanctuary in Sagar taluk, leaving one official injured. | EXPRESS

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government has increased the compensation amount for forest personnel from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in case of death on field duty. With this order effective from June 5 this year, it brings the forest field staff on par with police personnel whose kin are paid Rs 30 lakh as compensation on death. The compensation scheme for forest personnel was introduced in August 2018 with increasing deaths and injuries while fighting forest fires, wildlife attacks and tackling poachers and smugglers in protected areas.

Till date, Karnataka has lost almost 49-50 forest personnel on duty and in this regard, the state had promised to increase the compensation amount by Rs 10 lakh and make the ex- gratia payment on par with police. However, there is no increase in the compensation amount for permanent disabilities and serious injuries which is Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

The compensation will be paid to on duty forest officers and personnel from the rank of Range forest officers to deputy RFO, forest guards and forest watchers. This will also apply to elephant caretakers like mahouts and kavadis employed in various elephant camps across the state. Recently, two forest employees died in Kabini backwaters of the Nagarhole-Bandipur Tiger Reserves.

Sanjay Gubbi, member, State Wildlife Board, says, “The death highlights the risk the frontline forest staff face daily. Assault by poachers, timber smugglers and encroachers has become common. One of the employees who was killed in Kabini recently was a temporary watcher. There are medical facilities but no insurance and no exgratia is paid to their families during tragic incidents like these.

Apart from bringing the accused to justice, the government should extend all the benefits to temporary and semipermanent staff as given to permanent employees.” Wildlife activists said compensation should be given to daily wage workers who are frontline forest protectors. They said, “Most of these watchers have suffered serious injuries and some died, but not received any compensation.” CM BS Yediyurappa promised that compensation to daily wage workers attached to forest department will be resolved soon but no decision has been taken yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
karnataka forest personnel death
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp