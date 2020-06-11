Missing bullets mystery cracked, cops find 20 live cartridges in Kapila river

By Express News Service

MYSURU: There’s something about Nanjangud and its penchant for the mysterious. First, it was the mystery of the coronavirus, and how it reached the temple town in the peak of summer. Then, it was the mystery of the missing bullets from T Narasipur police station in Mysuru, which now has a Nanjangud connection.

Police claim that they have solved the mystery -- of 50 missing bullets, 20 were found on the bed of the Kapila river, which flows past Nanjangud. Investigating officers probing the case consider this a major breakthrough, after Krishne Gowda, a writer at T Narasipur police station and also prime accused in the case, revealed that he had disposed of the bullets in the river.

Last week, sleuths grew suspicious of Gowda, when he tried to mislead them with a suicide drama. Based on his ‘fake’ suicide bid, cops continued investigations and Gowda revealed that he had disposed of the bullets in the Kapila river. Additional SP PV Sneha, DySP Prabhakar Shinde and a team of police personnel conducted a two-hour-long operation to recover the bullets.

“Expert divers found 20 bullets deep inside the river,” said a source. ASP Sneha maintained that investigation is on and she can’t divulge details. In the last week of May, an FIR was registered at T Narasipur station over 50 live cartridges going missing. This was discovered when District Armed Reserve officials were preparing an inventory of arms and ammunition, and found that of 2,500 live cartridges used in .303 rifles, 50 were missing.

While the remaining bullets may or may not be recovered, and Gowda may reveal why he dumped the bullets in the river, the virus entry remains a puzzle. Jubilant Generics Limited in Nanjangud taluk reported a cluster of Covid-19 cases, but how the virus dropped into the pharma firm, will need to be unravelled by a homegrown Sherlock Holmes.