STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Staggered entry for Maharashtra returnees into Udupi: DC

This is to avoid the rush which makes monitoring of home quarantined people difficult and the returnees will be allowed in a staggered manner.

Published: 11th June 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

A boy passes by a coronavirus graffiti. (Photo| ANI)

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As Covid-19 cases are seeing a spike in Udupi, the district administration has decided to control the influx of people from Maharashtra by making the deputy commissioner’s prior approval mandatory for them. This is to avoid the rush which makes monitoring of home quarantined people difficult and the returnees will be allowed in a staggered manner.

Udupi DC G Jagadish said on Wednesday that those coming from other states, except Maharashtra, will get instant approval once they apply via Seva Sindhu. But those coming from Maharashtra will have to wait till he approves their applications.

A schedule has already been drawn up and according to that, 160 applications will be approved on June 11, 131 on June 12, 76 on June 13 and 96 on June 14. Once they enter the district, they have to arrive at the district receiving centres (DRCs) in respective taluks and get their forearms stamped with the home quarantine seal. 

The DC said that six DRCs have been opened in Udupi, Karkala, Kundapur, Brahmavara and Kaup and staff will be deputed 24/7. He also has the authority to shift anybody to an institutional quarantine centre from home quarantine if need be. Throat swab samples of Maharashtra returnees will be taken within five days of their home quarantine. Samples of pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, senior citizens and those with symptoms will be taken immediately, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Udupi
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp