Staggered entry for Maharashtra returnees into Udupi: DC

UDUPI: As Covid-19 cases are seeing a spike in Udupi, the district administration has decided to control the influx of people from Maharashtra by making the deputy commissioner’s prior approval mandatory for them. This is to avoid the rush which makes monitoring of home quarantined people difficult and the returnees will be allowed in a staggered manner.

Udupi DC G Jagadish said on Wednesday that those coming from other states, except Maharashtra, will get instant approval once they apply via Seva Sindhu. But those coming from Maharashtra will have to wait till he approves their applications.

A schedule has already been drawn up and according to that, 160 applications will be approved on June 11, 131 on June 12, 76 on June 13 and 96 on June 14. Once they enter the district, they have to arrive at the district receiving centres (DRCs) in respective taluks and get their forearms stamped with the home quarantine seal.

The DC said that six DRCs have been opened in Udupi, Karkala, Kundapur, Brahmavara and Kaup and staff will be deputed 24/7. He also has the authority to shift anybody to an institutional quarantine centre from home quarantine if need be. Throat swab samples of Maharashtra returnees will be taken within five days of their home quarantine. Samples of pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, senior citizens and those with symptoms will be taken immediately, he said.