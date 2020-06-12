60-year-old man whose son returned from Maharashtra is first COVID-19 casualty in Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan district reported its first COVID-19 casualty on Friday with the death of a 60-year-old man whose son had returned from Maharashtra.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish in his official bulletin said the man had health complications including a brain stroke, asthma and diabetes. He was admitted to a primary health centre in Salagame from where he was shifted to a private hospital and later HIMS hospital following high fever.

Later, the patient was shifted to the ICU ward at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Hassan on June 10. The swab sample was collected and tested positive on June 11. The man died a day later, said Girish.

226 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in the district with nine new cases reported on Friday. The nine patients are primary contacts of people who returned from Maharashtra. So far, 170 people have been discharged from the hospital after treatment, added Girish.