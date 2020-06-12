STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
700-page chargesheet filed in Mangaluru airport bomb planting case

According to the chargesheet, accused Adithya Rao had planted the explosive in the airport in order to create fear among the people and authorities.

Published: 12th June 2020

Mangaluru International Airport (Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh/EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police on Thursday filed a chargesheet to a JMFC Court in the city with regard to the incident of the planting of a bomb at Mangaluru International Airport that took place on January 20.

Sources said the 700-page chargesheet was submitted to the court after getting the necessary permission from the secretary of the home department.

According to the chargesheet, the police investigation team led by ACP Belliappa has found out that the accused Adithya Rao had planted the explosive in the airport in order to create fear among the people and authorities. The bomb which was planted at the entrance of the airport terminal was detected soon after and later was destroyed a few kilometers away from the airport.

The accused is presently in jail and his brain mapping test is pending due to pandemic. Rao had surrendered to police at IGP's office in Bengaluru two days after the incident. A special investigation team which was formed to inquire into the incident had visited various places where Rao had hatched a plan to plant the bomb while working in restaurants.

