IMA scam: CBI seeks nod to prosecute govt officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI has sought permission from the State government to prosecute IAS officer and former Bengaluru Urban DC BM Vijayshankar, former sub-divisional officer (Bengaluru North) LC Nagaraj and former village accountant N Manjunath to probe the allegations of bribery against them in the Rs 4,000-crore IMA scam, said official sources.

Vijayshankar and Nagaraj were nominated as the competent authority under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act to probe the complaints against the IMA group. “There are allegations against the officers of receiving illegal gratification to cover up the fraud,” a source said.