No problem with DKS’ event as long as social distancing is maintained: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he has no problems with KPCC president DK Shivakumar holding an event to take charge, as long as those present adhere to social distancing norms.

“We don’t have anything against it. Because of Covid-19, there are restrictions on gathering of people in large numbers,” he told reporters, and said that he had called Shivakumar and informed him that he can organise the event on any day.

The State government had on Tuesday declined permission for it, citing Union government guidelines on the pandemic. Shivakumar thanked the CM for giving permission, but said the event cannot be held on June 14, as planned earlier, and a new date will be decided after discussions with party leaders.