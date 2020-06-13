STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

3 lakh jobs in Karnataka tourism sector may be at stake

At least three lakh people, who directly and indirectly depend on the tourism sector for their livelihood, could lose their jobs due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

With curbs on travel, the tourism sector in the state faced losses of Rs 15,000 crore in the past three months | Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least three lakh people, who directly and indirectly depend on the tourism sector for their livelihood, could lose their jobs due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation is so bad that the State Government is now stressing on survival of the sector rather than thinking about its revival, Tourism Minister C T Ravi told The New Indian Express. Experts and stakeholders too feel that it may take at least six months, or even more, to get back to normal.

On Friday, CM B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting with the Tourism Department officials where he was told that the sector has faced losses of Rs 15,000 crore in the last three months and about three lakh people are in fear of losing jobs. The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and the state-run Jungle Lodges and Resorts have suffered Rs 14 crore and Rs 15 crore losses, respectively in the last three months.

According to department officials, the sector contributed 15 per cent to the state’s GDP in the 2019-20 fiscal. Minister Ravi told TNIE that there are at least 35 lakh people directly and indirectly employed in the tourism sector including in hotels, transport and other ventures. “With no business, employers are forced to lay off their staff,’’ Ravi said.The government is now looking at how these business can survive for longer. 

People being encouraged to visit local destinations: Minister

“Even if we offer large discounts on bookings for hotels or entry fee at tourist places to attract visitors, revival will not happen immediately. People do not want to step out and travelling will be their last priority. It could be months before normalcy returns. Till then, we need to look at the survival of businesses. We have to start somewhere. To begin with, we are telling people to visit local tourist spots. We cannot expect international or out-of-state tourists for now,’’ he said. Tourism hubs like Mysuru, Hampi, Karwar, and Chikkamagaluru which usually see hordes of visitors in the summer months, have seen none in the last three months.

Since last week, when the government relaxed lockdown norms and allowed tourist spots to reopen, very few tourists have visited these places. Ashok S J, former secretary of the Karnataka State Guides’ Association, said there are only 800 licenced tourist guides across the state. “They depend on tourists for their earnings and since there are no visitors, they do not have any work. We have conveyed this to the authorities concerned, but nothing happened. Unlike farming and other sectors, tourism has been ignored,’’ he added. Former Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge said the number of people who may lose their jobs is much more than what government is estimating.

“It’s a chain reaction. The government is stressing on local tourism, but who wants to see tourist spots which are in places where they reside? It is the time for the government to instill confidence among tourists for which they need to stress on measures taken and ensure that all standing operating procedures are followed. They should come up with packages to take tourists to different places outside their place of residence by providing safety measures. The government should restrategise”, he suggested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Karnataka tourism unemployment
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp