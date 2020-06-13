A day of records in Karnataka: 7 deaths, 464 discharges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka has dropped, although a record seven deaths were reported in the State on Friday, four of them from Bengaluru Urban.

As per Covid-19 war room data, the number of active cases fell from 3,195 on Thursday to 2,995 on Friday, with a record number of 464 discharges in one day. In all, 271 fresh cases were added to the tally, which now stands at 6,516.

With Friday’s discharge cases, the total number of discharged/recovered patients is 3,440, or 52.79 per cent of the total number of cases. Among the 271 fresh positive cases, 92 are interstate passengers.

The seven Covid deaths recorded were from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan and Kalaburgi -- all being cases of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). This has pushed up the death toll to 79 cases, besides two non-Covid deaths.

Bengaluru Urban reported four Covid deaths. A 61-year-old woman, diagnosed with ILI, a known case of hypertension and diabetes mellitus, was admitted on June 6 and died on June 12. The three other cases were admitted to hospital on June 10 and died a day later. One was a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with SARI, with complaints of breathlessness and a known case of hypertension and diabetes. Another was a 52-year-old man diagnosed with SARI, and the third was a 49-year-old woman diagnosed with ILI and a known case of hypertension.

Kalaburagi saw two deaths -- a 53-year-old male diagnosed with SARI, who was admitted on June 9 and died on June 10. The second was a 48-year-old man, diagnosed with SARI, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, who died on June 10. A 60-year-old male patient in Hassan with SARI was admitted on Thursday, and died on Friday.

Ballari recorded the highest number of cases (97) of which 85 were contacts of previous patients, and 10 were Maharashtra returnees. Bengaluru Urban recorded the second highest, with 36 cases. Eleven cases were ILI, four SARI, and the rest contacts of previous patients.

Those returning from Maharashtra continued to swell the number of cases across the State — Udupi (all 22 cases), Kalaburagi (18 of 20 cases), Dharwad (6 of 19 cases), Bidar (all 10 cases), Mysuru (9 cases), Uttara Kannada (4 cases) and Mandya (2 cases) and many more. In Dakshina Kannada, 14 of 17 cases had flown in from UAE, two were Maharashtra returnees while one was a SARI case.