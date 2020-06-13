Amulya Leona out of prison on bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amulya Leona, the 19-year-old student who was arrested on charges of sedition in February, walked out of the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, on Friday after she was granted bail.

While her bail plea was rejected by the 60th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, her counsel Prasanna R had filed bail plea in the 5th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, seeking mandatory bail to her on the grounds that the police had not submitted the chargesheet within the stipulated time of 90 days.

Prasanna R, Leona’s advocate, said the 5th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, which granted her bail, issued the release order after the bail formalities were completed. Upparpet police arrested her on February 21 for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at a protest.