Govt: Notice on work hours withdrawn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has withdrawn its May 22 notification extending the working hours of employees to 60 hours a week from 48 hours.

The state government made the submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice E S Indiresh during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by one Maruthi of Deepanjali Nagar in the city who had questioned the notification issued by the Labour Secretary.

The petitioner had challenged the notification which exempted factories from the provisions of the Section 51 of the Factories Act which caps the maximum working hours of employees at 48 hours a week.