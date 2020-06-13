New BJP ministers take first steps for worker connect

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a lull of months, the BJP state headquarters witnessed sustained activity over the last two days with two new ministers visiting the premises back to back and interacting with party workers. While Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar visited the party office on Thursday, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar did so the next day.

That ministers should mandatorily visit the party office and communicate with workers was initially proposed by party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel soon after he took charge. But following the Covid-19 lockdown, the initiative had hit a roadblock.

Now, the new ministers have restarted the trend. TNIE had earlier reported on how the new joinees to the BJP had been going the extra mile to connect to party workers. In keeping with that plan, Somashekhar and Hebbar interacted with the workers even as senior BJP ministers are yet to visit the office.

“The workers are enthused that the ministers are reaching out to them,” said A H Anand, state BJP spokesperson and media convener. “There is no concept of old guard or newcomers now. Interacting with workers is the only way to judge if they have any complaints, or appreciation for us,” said Hebbar.