Positive Cases without travel history surface in Koppal

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: With a couple of Covid-19 positive cases surfacing without any travel history, including a 52-year-old patient (P5834) in Gangavati taluk, the Koppal district administration has stepped up its fight against the pandemic and set up 45 quarantine centres.

It has notified the district stadium, hostels and hotels as new quarantine centres with a capacity of 2,740 beds, and has already stationed personnel at these centres, official sources told TNIE. Koppal taluk has 12 centres with a capacity of 750 beds where 53 people have been quarantined. Gangavati taluk has 21 centres with 1,085 beds and they have 25 suspected cases.

Kushtagi taluk has eight quarantine centres with a capacity of 540 beds and 41 suspected people have been placed in them. In Yelburga taluk, four quarantine centres with 365 beds have 250 suspected cases, sources said. Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar said that all precautions have been taken to handle any spike in cases. On Friday, the district reported 13 cases with four recoveries.