Ahead of PM meet, Yediyurappa to review Covid-19 situation in Karnataka

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said they will have clarity on issues to be discussed during Wednesday’s video-conference after the Chief Minister’s meeting with senior officers. 

Karnataka CM, BSY, BS Yeddiyurappa

File photo of Karnataka CM addressing a presser at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of his video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will, on Monday, review the Covid-19 situation and measures taken to revive the economy.

The PM will be interacting with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday to review measures taken to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and steps taken boost the economy. The video-conference with the CMs of 15 states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan, is scheduled at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said they will have clarity on issues to be discussed during Wednesday’s video-conference after the Chief Minister’s meeting with senior officers. On Monday, the CM is expected to review measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19, facilities to treat positive patients and implementation of economic measures announced by the State and Central Governments.

There has been a sudden surge in number of positive cases, specially after the influx of migrant workers returning from high-prevalence states like Maharashtra. On Saturday, 308 new cases were reported in the state, taking the total number to 6,824, including 81 deaths.

Though a majority of those who tested positive recently are asymptomatic and 3,648 people have already been discharged from hospitals, the sudden spurt in numbers is a cause for concern. Districts that had not reported a single positive case till early May, witnessed a sudden spike after inter-state travel was allowed.

