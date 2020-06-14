At 23, Bengaluru patient youngest male to die in Karnataka due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state recorded the death of its youngest male patient, a 23-year-old from Bengaluru Urban, on Saturday. Earlier, the youngest female patient to die was a 17-year-old girl from Kalaburgi. With this, the Covid toll stood at 81 and the number of new positives at 308 cases. The total tally now stands at 6,824. Of the 308 new positive cases reported, 208 are interstate passengers.

The total discharges are 209. Of the three deaths on Saturday, two were from Bengaluru Urban. The 23-year-old male patient, who was diagnosed with ILI, complained of fever, vomiting and headache. He was also suffering from diabetes. He was admitted on June 9 at a private hospital and later shifted to the designated hospital on June 11. He died on Friday.

Another case was of a 62-year-old male, who had ILI symptoms and asthma, was admitted on June 11. He died on Saturday. Another case was from Dharwad of a 70-year-old male, who had returned from Maharashtra and complained of breathlessness. He died on Friday. Kalaburagi, the district with the highest number of cases at 883, recorded 67 new cases on Saturday.

Of them, 65 cases were of returnees from Maharashtra. Yadgir recorded 52 cases, who were all Maharashtra returnees and Bidar with 42 cases had 41 Maharashtra returnees. Bengaluru Urban had 31 cases, Dakshina Kannada 30 cases, Dharwad 20 cases, Udupi 14, Hassan and Ballari 11 cases each, Vijayapura had six positives, and Uttara Kannada and Raichur five cases each. Kolar had four cases, while Mandya and Haveri reported two cases each. Mysuru, Bagalkote and Ramanagara reported one case each.