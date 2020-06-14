COMED-K exam to be held on July 25 

MSRIT is top-ranked engg institute in state

The M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), Bengaluru, has been ranked 59 among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country in 2020, as per the National Institutional Framework. The MSRIT is ranked first among all the institutions affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi. The Institute was earlier ranked 65 among higher education institutions as per the Scimago Institutions Ranking 2020 in India and 578 in the world.