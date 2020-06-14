COMED-K exam to be held on July 25 

BENGALURU: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has decided to reschedule the state-level examination, which will be held on July 25. COMED-K has allowed candidates, who could not apply for the exam for the current year, to apply from June 14-17 on www.comedk.org.
Those who applied can edit their applications from June 18 -21. New test cities have been added and the candidates can choose from the list available. However, the allotment of the test centre and city is subject to availability.
MSRIT is top-ranked engg institute in state
The M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), Bengaluru, has been ranked 59 among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country in 2020, as per the National Institutional Framework. The MSRIT is ranked first among all the institutions affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi. The Institute was earlier ranked 65 among higher education institutions as per the Scimago Institutions Ranking 2020 in India and 578 in the world.