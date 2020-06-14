DK Shivakumar to take charge as KPCC president after MLC election

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a three-month delay, Congress veteran DK Shivakumar is finally set to take charge as KPCC president.Shivakumar, who was appointed KPCC president on March 11, is likely to assume office after the Legislative Council election on July 29, a party source said.

Shivakumar plans to take charge of the party through a “pratijna dina” (pledge day) ceremony that would be telecast live to 7,800 locations across the state and over 10 lakh party workers are expected attend it virtually.

During a visit to Global Academy of Technology – which he owns – on Saturday, Shivakumar did a technology trial-run by organising a video conference with a limited number of people and interacting with party workers.