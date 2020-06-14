STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Indira Can’teens? Subsidies may go, tenants may come 

The State Government, which is already reeling under a fund crunch, is likely to stop funding the Indira Canteens as it has become a burden on the exchequer.

Published: 14th June 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government, which is already reeling under a fund crunch, is likely to stop funding the Indira Canteens as it has become a burden on the exchequer. Instead, it may look at renting out the premises to private agencies to run the canteens, and thereby raise additional revenues. The Indira Canteens were started by the previous Congress government, headed by Siddaramaiah, to provide food at subsidised cost to the urban poor.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said the government is spending over Rs 400 crore per year towards subsidy on the canteens. “There are allegations of fund misuse. The contractors provide bills for 500 people and collect the money from the government, whereas hardly 200-300 people may have had food. This needs to be probed,’’ he said. 

The minister pointed out that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had recently instructed them to get a report on the working of the Indira Canteens. “I have directed officials to get full information on the canteens and number of customers. The report is expected to be ready in a month,’’ he said. When asked if the government will shut the canteens, Basavaraj said there is a proposal to rent them out to private agencies. “In such a case, we will not fund it. The private agency can fix the rates,’’ he said. 

Govt will save Rs 400cr: Min

“We will get revenue through rent and Rs 400 crore, which we are paying annually will be a saving for us,” Minister Basavaraj said. The scheme was started in Bengaluru in August 2017 and later extended to other districts. At present, there are 194 Indira Canteens in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, including mobile canteens, and another 184 across the state.

At these canteens, breakfast is served for Rs 5, while lunch and dinner is available for Rs 10. Catering contractors took over the operations after bidding for anywhere between Rs 58 and Rs 62 per day (breakfast and meals included) of which Rs 25 is paid by the customer and the remainder Rs 33 to Rs 35 is borne by the government. 

The Indira Canteen was the brainchild of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaih. The first one was inauguarted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2017. When Yediyurappa became CM last year, there was proposal to change the name to Annapoorna canteen, but it was later dropped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indira Canteens
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp