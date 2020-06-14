STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will pass ordinance on Land Reforms Act: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said proposed amendments to the Land Reforms Act will help farmers and an ordinance will be issued for its implementation.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said proposed amendments to the Land Reforms Act will help farmers and an ordinance will be issued for its implementation. The state cabinet had decided to amend the Act to permit non-agriculturists to purchase farm land and to double the ceiling on land holdings. “The proposed changes will help farmers.

We will discuss it with Siddaramaiah and convince him,” the CM said, responding to the Congress’ opposition to the changes. It will also help the state attract investments, the CM said, adding that the proposed changes will not be permitted to be misused. The Congress had alleged that the amendments would allow corporate houses and land mafia to grab land from small farmers.

Act on illegal buildings
The Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act will be amended by June-end to regularise unauthorised buildings, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Saturday.

