Karnataka hits 7,000 mark; COVID-19 toll rises to 86

Seven out of 10 patients in Dharwad were contacts of one patient, three out of five in Dakshina Kannada were travellers from UAE.

Published: 15th June 2020

Tight police security at the BJP office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka hit the 7,000-mark with 176 new coronavirus cases and the toll reached 86 with five more deaths on Sunday. The state now has 2,956 active cases. Three of the deceased were from Bengaluru, one was from Dakshina Kannada and another from Bidar. 

A 57-year-old woman from Bengaluru, suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, fever, cough, diabetes and hypertension, was admitted on June 11 and died the next day. A 50-year-old man, who had returned from Tamil Nadu with fever, was admitted in Bengaluru on June 10 and died three days later.

Another 60-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with SARI, breathlessness, wheezing, hypertension and diabetes, was admitted on June 9 and died two days later. A 24-year-old man, who had returned to Dakshina Kannada from Maharashtra with a chronic kidney disease and hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital on June 12 and died the same day.

A 76-year-old man from Bidar, who was at his residence in Hyderabad, had hypertension and died on June 6. He tested positive for Covid-19 later. Bengaluru Urban saw the highest number of 42 cases on Sunday.

All 22 patients in Yadgir, 18 out of 21 in Udupi, 14 out of 20 in Bidar, seven out of 13 in Kalaburagi, five out of six in Uttara Kannada, four of five in Mandya and three out of five patients in Bagalkot were Maharashtra returnees.

Seven out of 10 patients in Dharwad were contacts of one patient, three out of five in Dakshina Kannada were travellers from UAE. Ballari saw eight cases, Kolar seven, Ramanagara three, and Raichur and Shivamogga two each. In all, 312 people were discharged taking the total to 3,955.

