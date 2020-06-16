STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka vets to help Tamil Nadu solve tiger poisoning cases

Veterinarians of the state are coming with the latest technological interventions in nabbing poachers.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tigers in Kagaznagar forest

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veterinarians from Karnataka will be helping the Tamil Nadu forest department officials in handling tiger poisoning cases. The agreement is taking shape after the veterinarians used the paper-based strip method, a new technology to solve the tigers and wild boar poisoning cases in Annamalai and Mudumalai tiger reserves recently.

Veterinarians of the state are coming with the latest technological interventions in nabbing poachers. Using the technology, the veterinarians had found that high quantity of monocrotophos, a type of pesticide, was found in the stomach of the wild boar which the tigers in Annamalai had consumed.

“The new technology was approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Tamil Nadu forest department has now decided to work closely with us. While earlier it used to take three to four days to know the results and the type of chemicals used, in the new technology, it will be known in a matter of a few hours,” said chief wildlife veterinarian and forensic expert Dr Prayag H S. Soon an MoU will be signed between NTCA and the Tamil Nadu forest department for using the technology.

“The testing and results become more important, after Karnataka reported three tiger deaths in Tamil Nadu last month, which led to the suspension of four forest officials. Last Sunday the Advanced Institute of Science in Tamil Nadu sought to know details of the toxological screening of the samples, the sources of procuring the kits and the literature to substantiate the finding, before the MoU is signed, Dr Prayag added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Tamil Nadu tigers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp