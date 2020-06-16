Karnataka vets to help Tamil Nadu solve tiger poisoning cases

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veterinarians from Karnataka will be helping the Tamil Nadu forest department officials in handling tiger poisoning cases. The agreement is taking shape after the veterinarians used the paper-based strip method, a new technology to solve the tigers and wild boar poisoning cases in Annamalai and Mudumalai tiger reserves recently.

Veterinarians of the state are coming with the latest technological interventions in nabbing poachers. Using the technology, the veterinarians had found that high quantity of monocrotophos, a type of pesticide, was found in the stomach of the wild boar which the tigers in Annamalai had consumed.

“The new technology was approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Tamil Nadu forest department has now decided to work closely with us. While earlier it used to take three to four days to know the results and the type of chemicals used, in the new technology, it will be known in a matter of a few hours,” said chief wildlife veterinarian and forensic expert Dr Prayag H S. Soon an MoU will be signed between NTCA and the Tamil Nadu forest department for using the technology.

“The testing and results become more important, after Karnataka reported three tiger deaths in Tamil Nadu last month, which led to the suspension of four forest officials. Last Sunday the Advanced Institute of Science in Tamil Nadu sought to know details of the toxological screening of the samples, the sources of procuring the kits and the literature to substantiate the finding, before the MoU is signed, Dr Prayag added.