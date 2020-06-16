Karnataka HC seeks response on Fee Regulatory Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday sought response from the state government on its recommendation of a retired judge as head of the Fee Regulatory Authority.

Hearing a PIL filed by a Hubballi-based trust, a division bench of Chief “We have already recommended the name of a retired judge for appointment to the Fee Regulatory Committee. Firstly, what happened to the recommendation made by us? Secondly, was any proposed fee structure issued by the state government?” a bench of Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy told the government advocate while asking to get instructions from the state government. Further hearing was adjourned to June 18.

The petition was filed by Late G B Kulkarani Memorial Legal Trust, represented by its president Dr Vinod Kulkarni, a medical practitioner and social activist. The petitioner has sought the court’s directions to the state and all private medical colleges not to hike the tuition fee structure for post-graduate medical students in private medical colleges in Karnataka.