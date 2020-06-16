MLC elections: Congress to stick to minority, backward class formula

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress Legislative Party is likely to meet on Tuesday morning to decide the names of candidates that the party will finally propose for the MLC elections.

The frontrunners for the nominations are Prof M V Rajeev Gowda, Rajya Sabha retiree who missed getting renominated to the Upper House; K Naseer Ahmed, MLC retiree; party spokesperson Nivedith Alva; educationist Mansur Ali Khan; party working president Saleem Ahmed; MLC retirees H M Revanna, N S Boseraj and Ivan D’Souza, former MLA M R Seetharam and Mohan Babu, who was ignored for the KR Puram assembly ticket.

Since all the retirees belong to either the minority or backward community, it is almost a given that one seat will go to the minorities and one to the backward community.

Interestingly, within the minorities, there is pressure that Christians should be considered as there is already a Muslim member — CM Ibrahim, while MLA Rizwan Arshad’s term ends in 2022.

The Congress might send the names late in the night to the High Command. The party has 68 members and can elect two members.