MLC elections: Final call rests with Deve Gowda in JDS camp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda will take a final call on the party candidate for the MLC polls.

“Devegowda will finalise the candidate name,’’ confirmed senior JDS leader and former minister Bandeppa Kashampar after a JDS legislative party meeting in Bengaluru on Monday. The regional party, with 34 members in the assembly, can win one seat in the council elections. .

According to a senior JDS leader, there are many aspirants for the MLC seat. Kupendra Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member, senior JDS leader Konareddy, sitting JDS MLC T A Sharavana and JDS city unit president Prakash are among the few who are eying the council membership. A section of JDS members is said to have suggested former MLA Y S V Datta’s name for the upper house elections. “There is a need to revive the party and Datta is the right person,’’ said party sources. However, Datta said no one approached him.

The JDS supremo is said to be in favour of Kupendra Reddy. Sitting MLC T A Sharavana is also lobbying for it, while Kumaraswamy is said to be looking for a new face.