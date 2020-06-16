STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No more online classes till Class 5, period, says govt

It also constituted an expert committee to formulate guidelines for online sessions for Classes 6 to 10.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:19 AM

An expert panel will submit its report in ten days | file photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday issued an order banning online classes for students from LKG to Class 5 with immediate effect. It also constituted an expert committee to formulate guidelines for online sessions for Classes 6 to 10.

The government had taken a decision last week to ban online classes up to Class 5. But in the absence of a Government Order, many schools had continued with online classes. Monday’s order gives clear instructions to schools to stop online classes for these students and also directs them not to collect fees for these classes.

The expert committee, headed by education expert Dr M K Sridhar, will also draw up guidelines for conducting technology-based teaching — excluding online classes — for LKG to Class 5 students. It has to submit the report in 1tendays.

