PU students ready for last paper

With SSLC exams set to begin, students celebrate after receiving their hall tickets in Bengaluru on Friday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 5.95 lakh students will be appearing for the lone pending II PU English examination on June 18, a communiqué from the department of Pre-University Education (PUE) stated on Monday.A total of 1,016 examination centres have been set up across the State. The department stated that additional blocks will be setup as exam centres if the need arises.

All centres have been sanitised thoroughly, the department stated. As many as 18,524 students residing in hostels, and children of migrant labourers have been allowed to change exam centres for their convenience. Also, 1,889 students from neighbouring states have been permitted to write their exam in a border district of Karnataka. Such students can download the additional exam hall ticket from the department’s website www.puc.kar.nic.in and produce a hard copy of the same at the exam centre.

Students have been asked to reach their exam centre early, In case a student appears to have any symptoms of uneasiness, he/she will be accommodated in a separate exam hall. In case a student is unable to attend the exam, he/she can appear for the supplementary exam, in which case the student will be treated as a regular candidate.The government also directed the transport department to provide free transport for students, provided they show their hall ticket.

Helpline for II PU students set up

Shivamogga: Department of Pre University and Vocational education has established a helpline for PUC IInd year students to resolve issues related to the pending English examination scheduled to be held on June 18. A press release issued by Deputy director of PU and Vocational Education said that students can call  08182-276904/ 9449363892/ 9035034671 for enquiries.

