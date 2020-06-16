Yediyurappa asks for survey on student hostels in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed the Social Welfare Department to conduct a survey to gauge the demand for student hostels across the state.

During a review meeting with department officials on Monday, the CM said schools will reopen as per the Education Department timetable. “When they reopen, it is important to take care of students in hostels and schools which have now been turned into quarantine centres. Complete sanitation has to be done. Over 42,000 hostels and residential schools run by the department were converted into temporary quarantine centres,” the CM said.

The department has completed the process to recruit 660 teachers for residential schools and 183 lecturers for colleges, the CM was told.