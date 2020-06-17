STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
507 government doctors on contract to quit on Wednesday

“Post 2016, none of the batches of contract doctors appointed were regularised, irrespective of which political party was in power.

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After waiting for years, 507 doctors working on contract basis under the health and family welfare department, are set to tender their resignations on Wednesday, as their services have not been regularised. 

Absorption of doctors appointed on contract in the Karnataka Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services Special Rules was notified in 2002, according to which after three years of service in rural areas, contract doctors would be regularised by the health department.

“Post 2016, none of the batches of contract doctors appointed were regularised, irrespective of which political party was in power. We want job security and to be treated on part with permanent doctors in the department, who earn Rs 85,000 and enjoy TA, DA, while we earn around Rs 45,000 per month,” said Dr Vinay Manjunath, a doctor with a Primary Health Centre in Chikkaballapura, and a member of the Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association. They have petitioned the Health Minister Sriramulu, Commissioner of Health Pankaj Kumar Pandey, CM BS Yediyurappa, and local MLAs but have not got any promise of being regularised. 

