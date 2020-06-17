Hold all-party meet, says Deve Gowda on Indo-China conflict at Galwan Valley

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming the violence and death of Indian Army personnel at Galwan Valley in East Ladakh on Monday night as ‘disturbing’, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has called for transparency from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

Deve Gowda (87) said that PM Modi or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should provide clarity in the interest of the nation. He also suggested holding an all-party meeting to discuss the situation. Moments after the Indian Army’s statement came, confirming the escalation, Gowda sought to know how Indian soldiers had lost their lives during efforts to de-escalate the tension.

“Reports coming from #GalwanValley are disturbing. Why did our soldiers lose their lives during a de-escalation process? In national interest, the PM and RM should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue with the Chinese. #LADAKHSTANDOFF (sic),” Deve Gowda tweeted.

Speaking to the media later, the former PM also suggested that the incumbent government should call for an all-party meeting and seek suggestions. Deve Gowda was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka only last week along with Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP’s Ashok Gasti and Eranna Kadadi. The JDS leader is said to be keen on raising the matter in Parliament when it reconvenes.