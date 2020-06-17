Karnataka HC: Producing accused 1st time through video lawful

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there have been cases of judicial officers, staff, prosecutors and advocates being placed home quarantine after accused produced before magistrates testing positive, the Karnataka High Court has made holding remand proceedings through video-conferencing lawful.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order in a suo motu PIL initiated to address technical issues arising out of conducting hearings through video-conferencing.

The bench noted that there have been instances where immediately after remand proceedings, either the accused or the police personnel who brought the accused to the court testing positive. In one case, a policeman, who brought the accused to the court for remand proceedings, tested positive. Later, the public prosecutor and two advocates who were present in the court were put under 14-day home quarantine.

The concerned Courts were then kept closed for one or two days for sanitisation, the bench said. “Notwithstanding the clear provision of law under clause (b) of proviso to sub-section (2) of Section 167 of CrPC that the order of first remand whether in respect of police custody or judicial custody and the subsequent extension of police custody remand can be made only by producing the accused in person before the learned Magistrate, some very exceptional cases where first remand is permitted through video conferencing will be covered by the directions issued by the Apex Court in clause (i) of paragraph 6 of the order dated 6 April 6, 2020. Therefore, the same shall be deemed to be lawful”, the bench said.