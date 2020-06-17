STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC: Producing accused 1st time through video lawful

The bench noted that there have been instances where immediately after remand proceedings, either the accused or the police personnel who brought the accused to the court testing positive. 

Published: 17th June 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there have been cases of judicial officers, staff, prosecutors and advocates being placed home quarantine after accused produced before magistrates testing positive, the Karnataka High Court has made holding remand proceedings through video-conferencing lawful.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order in a suo motu PIL initiated to address technical issues arising out of conducting hearings through video-conferencing. 

The bench noted that there have been instances where immediately after remand proceedings, either the accused or the police personnel who brought the accused to the court testing positive. In one case, a policeman, who brought the accused to the court for remand proceedings, tested positive. Later, the public prosecutor and two advocates who were present in the court were put under 14-day home quarantine.

The concerned Courts were then kept closed for one or two days for sanitisation, the bench said.  “Notwithstanding the clear provision of law under clause (b) of proviso to sub-section (2) of Section 167 of CrPC that the order of first remand whether in respect of police custody or judicial custody and the subsequent extension of police custody remand can be made only by producing the accused in person before the learned Magistrate, some very exceptional cases where first remand is permitted through video conferencing will be covered by the directions issued by the Apex Court in clause (i) of paragraph 6 of the order dated 6 April 6, 2020. Therefore, the same shall be deemed to be lawful”, the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Proud of my son's sacrifice, mother says
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp